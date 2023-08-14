Sunday, August 13, 2023, 7:39 p.m.



| Updated 8:30 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Estacio bridge suffered a breakdown this Sunday that caused a part of it to remain blocked when it was carrying out the lowering maneuver, preventing the passage of vehicles and pedestrians.

The structure was affected by a traffic jam in the abutment of the northern part at around 6:00 p.m., according to municipal sources, when after carrying out one of the scheduled openings that take place every two hours daily to allow the passage of vessels over 7 meters high, a mechanical failure prevented it from completing the closure.

The cars were stuck at kilometer 14 of La Manga and soon kilometers of withholdings were formed in both directions, in the middle of the August long weekend, and social networks were filled with complaints from citizens who found themselves trapped in the traffic jam.

Civil Protection activated the protocol and deployed the security device to guarantee the transfer of people in an emergency.

Operators on jet skis and a zodiac traveled to the scene to begin the manual lowering of the damaged abutment and to be able to restore road traffic and foot traffic as soon as possible and to assess which parts are damaged and proceed with their repair or replacement. Finally, around 7:40 p.m., the workers managed to lower the abutment and restore circulation, as confirmed to LA VERDAD by the mayor of the town, José Miguel Luengo, who assured that they are working “to recover the normal operation of the bridge as soon as possible.”

The Estacio bridge suffers frequent breakdowns throughout the summer, either because the opening mechanism breaks and prevents the navigation of boats over 7 meters high or, as in this case, when the closure is not completed. The maintenance of the infrastructure costs 116,651.62 euros per year.