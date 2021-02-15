At the borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian state of Tyrol, stricter entry rules have been in effect since Sunday. For fear of the more contagious variants of the corona virus that are widespread there, strict controls are carried out at the corresponding border crossings in Bavaria and Saxony. We give one overview about the stand of things.

Which rules have been in effect since Sunday?

Since Sunday only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit in Germany have been allowed to enter. There are exceptions for health workers, truck drivers and other transport personnel in freight traffic. In the middle of the week, official certificates for commuters who are considered to be systemically relevant should be available, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior on Monday.

Until then, commuters must register digitally and present a negative corona test at the border, which must not be older than 48 hours. The Czech authorities have therefore increased the capacity of the test centers in the border area and, with the help of the fire service, set up additional smear points.

On Thursday, the federal government agreed to classify the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Austrian state of Tyrol as “virus variant areas”.

What impact did the controls have on Monday?

After thousands of people were turned away at the German-Czech and German-Austrian border on Sunday, according to the federal police, the focus on Monday was mainly on commuters. By Monday noon, the federal police had checked 10,000 people and turned back half of them, she said.

Kilometers of traffic jams have formed in front of the motorway border crossings to Germany. On Monday morning, the trucks backed up to Usti nad Labem (Aussig on the Elbe) on the E55 / D8 Prague-Dresden motorway.

As the Federal Police Directorate Pirna reported, they expected several hours of waiting time during the day. As early as Sunday, travelers had needed one to two hours to continue their journey after the border controls came into force.

On the E50 / D5 in the direction of Nuremberg, a line of trucks more than 20 kilometers long temporarily formed. That emerged from the information provided by the motorway administration and traffic information.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

After long-distance traffic, Deutsche Bahn also stopped local traffic to the Czech Republic and Tyrol because of the new German border regime. This means that the regional trains between Garmisch and Innsbruck or Reutte in Tyrol no longer run, the railway announced. The connection between Kempten and Reutte will also be closed.

In the Czech Republic, this applies to the routes from Rumburk to Decin and Nuremberg to Cheb. Deutsche Bahn announced last week that the ICE or EC connections between Munich and Verona and Hamburg and Prague will no longer run.

In contrast to passenger transport, goods transport across the borders to the Czech Republic and the Austrian Tyrol run without any major problems, according to Deutsche Bahn. The state-owned company said that the railway has created opportunities for rapid corona tests at the locations for train drivers with cross-border trains. “The first trains were able to cross the borders yesterday and today without any problems,” said the railway.

What problems do the border controls pose?

The Czech Republic, with its suppliers, is also an “extended workbench” for many German companies. Commuters with important tasks in systemically relevant industries are now allowed to travel to Germany. The auto industry still fears that some plants could come to a standstill on Monday.

At the start of the week, the German auto industry also fears delivery problems due to border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria. Many supplier products “are delivered directly to the assembly line, and that is the pressure,” said a spokesman for the VDA industry association on Monday. It now depends on the corona test capacities that have been built up at the borders. How the situation develops in the course of the day, “we just have to watch now”.

At the weekend, the association warned that due to expected traffic jams at the border crossings, car production in Germany would “come to a standstill in many places from Monday lunchtime”. Due to the controls that were decided on at short notice, the car manufacturers could no longer have stockpiles of car parts. He therefore demanded that truck drivers with a negative and medically confirmed corona test would have to be smuggled past possible traffic jams using special lanes.

On Friday, the VDA had already warned against a “break in the supply chain” and suggested that truck drivers temporarily accept self-rapid tests at the affected borders, even without a medical certificate. “The first production lines will stop after just a few hours if there is no material supply,” said VDA President Hildegard Müller.

The German Police Union, on the other hand, welcomed the border controls and warned against too many exemptions. “The fewer exceptions there are, the better the controls, which are not carried out to harass people, but to protect their lives,” said Federal Chairman Rainer Wendt. Not everyone who claims it is systemically relevant.

How does Germany justify the border controls?

The Federal Ministry of the Interior defended the strict border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria as necessary. The spread of mutated variants of the corona virus could be “significantly inhibited”, said Interior Secretary Stephan Mayer (CSU) on Monday on Deutschlandfunk.

The border controls are “not nice”, but “unfortunately necessary” at the moment. They are the “absolute exception” in order not to overwhelm the health systems with corona mutation cases.

He also rejected the EU Commission’s criticism of the entry restrictions. Germany now “does not need any instructions from Brussels,” said Mayer. Everything is done to find “adequate solutions” and to meet the needs of the economy, for example. There are already exemptions for entry. In addition, “sensible solutions” are being discussed with business and partner countries.

How do Austria and the Czech Republic react to the controls?

Austria has sharply criticized the new German entry restrictions. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warned on Sunday against “excessive steps that do more harm than good.” The conservative minister told his colleague Heiko Maas in Berlin.

Vienna’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer complained that the travel restrictions for Tyrol were hindering inner-Austrian traffic between Tyrol and eastern Austria because the route via the so-called Deutsche Eck in Bavaria was de facto closed. This is “unacceptable”. “This measure by Bavaria is half-baked and only causes chaos,” said the conservative politician.

Austria has also criticized the new German entry restrictions at the diplomatic level. The German ambassador in Vienna, Ralf Beste, was made aware of the disproportionate German steps from an Austrian perspective during a conversation in the Foreign Ministry on Sunday evening, said a spokeswoman for the ministry. The factual discussion took place in a good atmosphere at a high official level, it said.

The politicians in Czech Republic have so far held back with reactions. A protest movement in the Czech Republic has called for “retaliatory measures” for this. Calling on the government in Prague to completely close the borders for Germans, it said on Sunday in a call spread on Facebook.

Czech health workers who work in Saxony and Bavaria should be prevented from crossing the border and deployed in local hospitals. “The Germans defend their own national interests, and if our government showed leadership, it would,” it said. Behind the call is the “Chcipl Pes” movement, which is committed to easing the corona measures.

Could there also be controls at other borders?

Due to the spread of the more dangerous coronavirus variants, the Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) has not ruled out again tightened controls at the borders with France and Luxembourg.

“Depending on how these variants are now spreading among our cross-border neighbors, we cannot rule out stricter controls on people who move across the border,” said Hans in a government statement to the state parliament on Monday.

If necessary, there will be controls and tests “that we carry out together with our neighbors and ideally not along the former barriers, but rather through evidence of regular tests”. At the same time, Hans emphasized that commuters can continue to drive to work regardless of possible stricter controls. “In any case, however, we will not expose cross-border commuters to new difficulties,” said the CDU politician.

European State Secretary Clément Beaune announced that he would speak to the heads of government of the three neighboring federal states of Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg on Monday so that there would be no “nasty surprises” at the joint border with Germany.

“We do everything in conversation,” said Beaune, who is considered a confidante of Head of State Emmanuel Macron. A complete closure of the German-French border should be prevented. There must be exceptions as far as possible for cross-border commuters. Road freight traffic must also continue.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) wants to prevent border controls in the north – such a step is not necessary on the border with Denmark. There are strict rules on both sides and a constant exchange with the Danish authorities. “That works well,” says Günther. (with agencies)