The Finnish authorities decided to close all checkpoints on the land border with Russia, except for the northernmost one – Raia-Jooseppi (on the Russian side – Lotta, Murmansk region).

As previously reported by the media, border crossings will stop allowing people through at midnight (01:00 Moscow time) from November 23 to 24, 2023 and will not work until December 23. At the same time, according to words Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, if the situation with migrants worsens, more stringent measures will be taken.

Truckers are afraid of losing their jobs, and migrants are trying to break through the border

On the afternoon of Thursday, November 23, a kilometer-long traffic jam of trucks formed at the Russian checkpoint Lyuttya in Karelia. Confused truckers don’t know what to do next. Truck drivers complain that they may lose their jobs due to the border closure. Foreign refugees have already tried break through one of the border crossings on the border.

Meanwhile, at the Lotta checkpoint, which is located hundreds of kilometers from Lyutti (in the Murmansk region), the situation is calm. There are no cars or queues at the document check point when traveling from the Russian side. It is noted that a document checking point has been established approximately 100 kilometers from the border.

However, at other border points in the Murmansk region it is not so calm. At the Salla checkpoint, migrants wanting to get from Russia to Finland tried to break through the border. In this regard, the regional authorities had to introduce a high alert regime. According to the governor of the Russian border region, Andrei Chibis, on November 23 there were about 400 people at the checkpoint, of which only 50 were allowed into Finland. It is reported that three temporary accommodation centers will be opened for migrants in the Murmansk region.

Finland also plans to strengthen border security through the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex. Next week it will send 50 border patrol officers and other personnel, as well as patrol cars, into the country. Thus, the European Union decided to help Helsinki protect the border with Russia.

Opponents of border closures held rallies in Finland

The situation will have the greatest impact on Russians living in Finland who find themselves cut off from their families. Outraged citizens held a rally against the closure of borders near the Finnish parliament in Helsinki. About three hundred people took part in the action; in their hands they held posters “Don’t deprive us of contact with our families”, “Happy New Year without a family”, “Having a family is a right, not a privilege”, “Closing borders will not help solve the problem” , “We want to see our families.”

Yesterday my parents cried into my phone because they are afraid that they will not see us again Vera Ponomarevaresident of Helsinki

Another activist named Olga Chertousova, who organized the protest, has been living in Finland for a little over six months with her husband. The couple moved because of a job offer, but now they are afraid that they will not see their family soon. Chertousova emphasized that she understands the desire of the Finnish authorities to protect their people. “But we are also in favor of ensuring that our right to travel and communicate with our family is not violated,” she explained.

It's sad that Finland, which was once so close, is becoming so far away. That now you have to travel through Estonia, and if it closes, you'll have to fly through Istanbul Sergeyactivist

The closure of the checkpoint also affected road freight transportation. After the closure of border crossings, cargo carriers changed their routes. According to the President of the National Association of Freight Road Transport “Gruzavtotrans” Vladimir Matyagin, this happened without losses.

“Cargo carriers did not have any problems, since the loss of the route is compensated by other directions, for example, internal ones. This is Moscow and new territories. If we take foreign routes, then these are Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, Iran. These routes will now be in more demand,” explained He.

Finland closes border due to influx of refugees from Russia

The Finnish authorities began to block border crossings one by one due to a large influx of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia who entered the country through Russia. It is mainly people from Arab countries who are asking for asylum. Intermediaries helped them get to their destination. They organized routes to St. Petersburg, and then brought refugees to a distance no closer than 30 kilometers from the border, from there the migrants independently traveled to the checkpoint on bicycles. The cost of such a service is two to three thousand euros (193-280 thousand rubles).

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo said that Moscow and Helsinki have already discussed the current situation at the border with the flow of refugees, but no progress has been made during the negotiations.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russian border guards follow all the rules on the border with Finland, so Moscow does not accept the far-fetched accusations of Helsinki. He also denied rumors that Russia is contributing to the migration influx to Finland.

The border crossing is used by those who have a legal right to do so. And in this regard, our border guards fully comply with all their official instructions. And if they try to find some far-fetched reasons, then, again, here we do not accept such accusations against us Dmitry Peskovpresidential press secretary

Following Finland, Norway spoke out about the possible closure of the border

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Enger Mehl, announced her readiness to close the Storskog checkpoint if necessary. She added that at the moment there is no “abnormal movement” on the border with Russia.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy in Norway admitted that the Scandinavian country would abandon the decision to close the only checkpoint. Russia and Norway maintain dialogue through various channels regarding issues regarding the work of the checkpoint. The embassy notes that there is reason to expect that the border will not be closed.

Estonia, which borders Finland and Russia, also stated that it does not intend to close the border yet. The country’s Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said that Tallinn will not do this just “to show its activity or for the sake of its image.” “Estonia is not so weak that it cannot cope with several dozen migrants in a week,” the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.