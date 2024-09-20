Kills wife and wounds son: man stopped by Carabinieri

After Sestri Levante, yet another folly in the Verona area. A man he shot his wife to death this afternoon in Vague of Lavagnoin the province of Verona, and seriously injured his son. The latter was rushed to the hospital by helicopter. The man was stopped shortly after by the Carabinieri, who after receiving the alarm had cordoned off the entire area around the family’s home. The dynamics of the murder are still being examined by investigators.