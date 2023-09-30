Kills mother and hides body for 10 days: 59-year-old arrested in Rome

He killed his mother, locked her body in a sealed bag and hid it in a closet. After at least ten days he called 112 and confessed everything. This is what happened in Rome, in an apartment in the Primavalle district, where last night the police found the body of an 88-year-old woman.

Her 59-year-old son, who lived with her in via Pietro Gasparri, killed her. He would have stabbed her in the neck. Behind her murder, according to what La Repubblica reports, there would be a debt of two thousand euros that she could no longer hide from her mother.

The man was taken to Regina Coeli prison to await validation of his arrest.