Giuseppina Di Luca’s husband risks life imprisonment. He killed his wife after 30 years of marriage: “I never saw each other again”

The husband of Josephine DiLuca was heard in court. Paolo Vecchia, 54 years old, risks life imprisonment. He is the only one accused of the crime of the woman, who died on 13 September 2021 in Agnosine, in the province of Brescia.

Giuseppina Di Luca and Paolo Vecchia were separated after 30 long years of marriage. The man, that day, waited for her under the house and put an end to her life forever with 40 stab wounds.

He was heard in the courtroom, he admitted his faults, apologized, told his version of the facts, but he denied premeditation.

The words of Giuseppina Di Luca’s husband

I waited for her outside the house, she came down around 7 and when she saw me she got scared. I just wanted to talk, I just wanted her to come home. But when she told me she had another man, I never saw it again and hit her. I had two knives in my pocket, but I would only use them to scare her. And instead I was blinded by anger.

Paolo Vecchia then recounted that Giuseppina had managed to take one of the two blades and point it at him. And that would lead him to react in that brutal modor. A version with which the defendant denied premeditation, despite the fact that he had presented himself in front of his wife with two knives.

After the events, the husband did not alert emergency services or the authorities, but went to the barracks in person, confessing the crime. Rescue rushed to the scene after the alarm from the neighbors, but for Giuseppina it was now too late. His body lay lifeless on the stairwell.

The couple’s relatives and two daughters were heard by the investigators. All confirmed theviolent disposition of man. Vecchia couldn’t accept the end of that relationship and punished a loving mother and a woman who was trying to start a new life. Now you risk a life sentence. The next hearing is set for July 13th.