Scientists around the world are looking for effective means of combating coronavirus infection by applying for its treatment, various medications and techniques.

Japanese scientists at the University of Hiroshima also contributed to the treasury of means of combating a dangerous disease, who, with their research, put an end to the discussion about whether ultraviolet waves of 222 nanometers (completely safe for humans) can destroy COVID-19.

Scientists wrote about the results of the study in American Journal of Infection Control.

It is reported that previously, scientists have found that waves of this length have the potential to fight seasonal coronaviruses, which are structurally similar to SARS-CoV-2. However, no studies have been conducted on COVID-19.

Now it has been proven that after 30 seconds of exposure to ultraviolet waves of 222 nm, 99.7% of SARS-CoV-2 is destroyed. This is the first evidence of the effectiveness of ultraviolet light against an insidious pathogen in a laboratory setting. In the course of his experiment, special ultraviolet lamps were used, which influenced the solution placed on the saucers. The researchers gave them time to dry before turning on the lamp, located at a height of 24 cm.

These waves are a safe and quite effective alternative to the 254 nm wavelengths that are often used in various healthcare settings.

However, ultraviolet light with waves of this length poses a great threat to human health, it is capable of damaging tissues, therefore it is used only for disinfecting empty rooms.

Earlier that the ultraviolet radiation of the solar spectrum quickly and effectively kills coronavirus, said the Italian immunologist, Professor of the Milan State University Mario Clerici.

A joint study of biologists and physicists was carried out under the leadership of the scientist. In the first step, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was placed in droplets of water to replicate the effect that occurs when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus was used at three different concentrations. Low corresponded approximately to the situation when there was an infected person in the room, high – to the position of a patient with a severe form of COVID-19, and also very high, which does not occur in real life.

All these materials were treated by the researchers with different doses of solar radiation in the short-wave range – ultraviolet C (UV-C). According to Clerici, exposure to UV radiation, even in small doses, destroyed the coronavirus in a few seconds.

The expert explained that UV-C is completely absorbed when the rays pass through the atmosphere of our planet, so it was decided to conduct a study with ultraviolet light in the long wavelength (UV-A) and medium wavelength (UV-B) range. This radiation reaches the earth’s surface, heats the air and affects a person.

“The result was the same: the minimum dose of solar radiation in a matter of seconds destroyed the coronavirus in water droplets by almost 100%. What does this mean? The sun’s rays, which penetrate into the earth’s atmosphere in summer, are able to almost completely kill the virus contained in droplets of saliva that occur when coughing or talking with an infected person“- said the professor.

He added that this has reduced the incidence of COVID-19 in Europe and most countries in the Northern Hemisphere. Meanwhile, it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere, solar radiation is not so active, there are more infections.

However, there are exceptions.

“Naturally, there are exceptions. Thus, a high level of the spread of the virus is now observed in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, this is due to the monsoon climate, in which in summer, due to heavy rainfall, little sunlight gets into the atmosphere.“, – noted the scientist.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that along with medical supplies a key success factor in the fight against coronavirus the WHO considers trust between government and citizens.

61

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter