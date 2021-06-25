I.In the trial for the killing of the African American George Floyd over a year ago, the responsible US court sentenced the convicted white ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to a prison term of 22 years and six months. The court announced on Friday in Minneapolis. Chauvin was found guilty of second degree murder by the jury in the trial at the end of April. According to German law, this would be more like manslaughter. The defense had demanded a suspended sentence for the 45-year-old, the public prosecutor, however, 30 years in prison.

The 46-year-old Floyd was killed in an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 last year. Videos documented how the police pushed the unarmed man to the ground. Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for a good nine minutes while Floyd pleaded to let him breathe. Floyd passed out and died a little later. The officers arrested him on suspicion of paying with a fake $ 20 bill.

The jury in the trial had found Chauvin guilty on all three counts – including third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. According to German law, the latter would correspond more to negligent homicide. Chauvin had pleaded not guilty. The sentence was only imposed on the most serious count under current Minnesota law. Judge Peter Cahill had recognized the particular gravity of the crime.

Before the sentence was pronounced, George Floyd’s brother had been emotionally charged. “What did you think, what was going through your head when you kneeled on my brother’s neck?” Said Terrence Floyd on Friday in the courtroom in Minneapolis in the presence of the convict. Floyd had to fight back tears during his brief speech. He called for the “maximum penalty” for chauvin.



The tears come over: Philonise Floyd, the brother of the slain George Floyd, in the courtroom

Ex-policeman expresses condolences to the family

Chauvin then expressed his “condolences” to the relatives. He hopes the family will find “peace,” said the 45-year-old on Friday shortly before the sentence was announced in the courtroom in Minneapolis. For legal reasons, he couldn’t say more.

Floyd’s violent death had ravaged the United States and sparked the largest wave of demonstrations against racism and police violence in decades.