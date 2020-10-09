I.n the small Danish town of Balling on the island of Funen, near Odense, there is a pub, a large car repair shop, a gravel pit, a medical center, a busy nursing service, otherwise agriculture, scattered farms and monotony. Nobody invented the word hygge here, although the traditional solstice celebration is the social highlight of the year. Most of the time the place looks as sober as the faces on average and the people uninteresting, except at night when a single wolf blocks the middle of the street (image design Martin Munch). Those who can move away, but very few who want can.

Whoever stays acts like someone who has to endure for someone else. Or seek refuge from demons. Balling looks like someone drew a fairy circle around the place and then forgot about it. Or pronounced a spell that eighteen-year-olds like Kasper (Sylvester Byder) or Mia (Frieda Krogholt), generally believed to be the “stupid”, are unable to break. Seldom does someone come back like Martin (Anders Juul), who has earned an unjustified reputation as a literary success with just one novel. In reality, Martin is penniless and wants to get his brother Peter (Claus Riis Ostergaard) to sell the family he has inherited, in which the older man is more and more holed up and fantasizes about revenge, because in Balling there is not only everything average but also Mike, the village tyrant . Mike, who has Peter’s son on his conscience, who torments the bar owner Tom (Jesper Riefenstahl), ruins his reputation and sleeps with his wife Bibi (Lene Maria Christensen).

His game is called destruction

“Fun in fear” is the title of an early episode of the eight hours that the Danish series “Killing Mike” needs for its exquisite anti-moral revenge drama. At first she unfolds Mike’s play arrangements and moves in a dramaturgically slowed pseudo calm. According to this, the dilemma that the authors Christian Torpe and Marie Osterbye have set themselves to be plausible and the viewer as a powerless witness is probably ready to choose the side of the afflicted. The perfidy with which “Killing Mike” turns the vigilante justice scenario upside down is just beginning. The series administers the fact that the humiliated and injured are not the undoubtedly good ones in small, but manipulatively highly effective doses. Nobody here remains sympathetic just because they’re a victim. Among the vigilante justice films or series, “Killing Mike” is a moral stink bomb (directed by Louise ND Friedberg, among others).

Mike, a highly intelligent sadistic psychopath like the one in the textbook, leaves no one alone. His game is called destruction. For each and every one he finds the right torment, individually. Brute force here, psychological terror there. A year and a half ago, Mike ran over Peter’s son, Kasper was in the car with him, then went crazy and was just released from psychiatric hospital. He still sees imaginary lawnmowers and chickens. Mike has something against the policeman who has the doctor’s son’s death filed as an accident. Kasper’s parents, Anna (Marijana Jankovic) and John (Mads Romer), fear Mike’s new influence. Even the peaceful Milad (Dar Salim), who fled Iraq twenty years ago and is Jakob’s single father (Victor Skov Dahl Christiansen), lives in insecurity. When fourteen-year-old Jakob is beaten up by Mike – “Greetings to the father” – the escaped pacifist shows severity.

Five Ballingers decide: Mike has to go, nobody should go to jail for this. Milad has mastered hand-to-hand combat techniques, can shoot, and remains relentless even with the inevitable moral debate that soon ensues. Is he a sleeper as John speculates? And does anyone care? The members of the Avengers Club flourish. Lifelong dreams come true as if in anticipation of a carefree future. Before unexpected twists and turns thwart the simple solutions. One dilemma grows into many, and Mike’s elimination, which was made difficult by chance, has less and less to do with solving all problems.

You have almost got used to the fact that exceptional productions keep coming from Denmark. The public service production “Killing Mike” is also of particular quality as a thriller – particularly precise, particularly clever and particularly clichéd. Lene Maria Christensen as Bibi and Dar Salim as Milad are particularly brilliant actors (Salim is part of the new team of investigators in Bremen’s “Tatort”). The series begins almost slowly after a dramatic start, but in retrospect, the detailed digressions add up to the portrait of a place that is less ideal than the entrance to the psychopathological abyss, as in “Broadchurch”.

