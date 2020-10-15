The premise of the hitherto discreet “escape room” Arkanes de Toulouse is as extreme as it is gimmicky: the user has the possibility of freeing the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, presenting him to justice or “killing him”, an option that has placed that local in the focus of controversy. The game, full of nods to the present, was inaugurated in August 2019, but went unnoticed until an article this October in the local newspaper “La Dépêche” made all eyes, national and international, fixate on it.

The main goal of the participants is to locate the head of state, who, according to that fictitious starting point, has not made a public appearance for a week after returning from vacation. Those who come to Arkanes, groups of three to eight people from the age of 12, put themselves in the shoes of anarchists and have 75 minutes to find the president before the arrival of the forces of order. Successfully solving the various initial enigmas finally leads to the room where this fake Macron is, a doll with his appearance, in a wheelchair, tied with duct tape and with a purple face. They can release it with “perlimpinpin powder,” a French expression for a magic potion that the president used to refer to something supposedly miraculous but ineffective; present him in court or “kill” him with a Molotov cocktail made from pieces of “yellow vest”, the garment that identified the opposition movement against him. “Three-quarters choose to ‘kill him’,” tells EFE the manager of the premises, Camille, responsible for the script of that game and the entire setting.

His death is also symbolic in Arkanes: it is not staged, because the players only leave the room having chosen their own ending. “Macron for me was an excuse to talk about other politicians, such as former Prime Minister François Fillon, men who have abused their power, who have lied to the media and have ended up with minimal prison sentences,” explains Camille, who prefers not to spread your last name. But the reasons why the player can choose to be judged does have a real basis: “His dramatic treatment of social movements, the disproportionate use of violence by the forces of order or the ridiculous management of the situation sanitary ”, estimates the manager. Those who come to his place “are obviously not pro Macron, although it is a game, people come to have a good time, to laugh.” However, the radical nature of his proposal and the increase in his media exposure has meant that Camille, who in the past was a member of the “yellow vests”, is receiving death and rape threats, and warnings of possible complaints before the Justice that have not materialized. “At first I did not ask for judicial advice and I still have not done so. If it is a problem, that the Elysee ask me to change the end,” adds the young woman, 34, whose center has received since August last year about 1,000 people.