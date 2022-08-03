Killing Al Zawahiri, who framed the head of Al Qaeda?

There are many wait that still don’t come back on killing of the head of Al Qaeda by the United States. The successor of Bin Laden was hit by a drone while he was looking out on the terrace of his house a Kabul. In this way he died Al Zawahiriconsidered the most dangerous terrorist internationally and the mind of the attacks ofSept. 11. Death for a terrorist – reads the Corriere della Sera – starts from his life path. That is, from his own behaviorsfrom his contactsfrom the possible shelters. Can go out a little or never from his lair, but this too becomes a “sign” for the “hunters”. It happened with Osama, with Caliph al-Baghdadi and now with Ayman al-Zawahiri The elimination by the leader of Al Qaeda tells a lot.

It also advances – reports The Truth – one sensational hypothesisperhaps the head of Al Qaeda may have been sold ai United States come on Taliban. An authoritative Pentagon source confirms that Al Zawahirion which hung a t$ 25 million aglia“He had arrived in the city with a convoy to the end of last Mayprotected by Taliban from the Haqqani network“. Leave many doubts the chosen hiding place. Not a cave or a house in a remote area, but a building a Sherpoora residential area a few tens of meters from the western embassies. Bin Laden – reports the Corriere – had made a similar choice: the compound in Abbottabad, the Pakistani town that is home to a military academy. Both appearances have enjoyed complicity. Less declared is that of Pakistan, the Taliban hospitality for Ayman is evident since the home-refuge and of property of a collaborator of Sirajuddin HaqqaniMinister of the Interior and exponent of the homonymous clan, always allied with terrorists.

