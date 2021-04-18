Officials said today, Sunday, that at least eight members of one family were killed, after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in a mosque in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

Provincial Governor Zia Al-Haq Amikhil said that the accident occurred in the Ninth Police District in the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

“The preliminary results show that the accident occurred as a result of a special conflict,” he added.

A police spokesman stated that they are investigating the incident, but no one has yet been arrested.

And Nangarhar province, which is located in the east of the country, is a stronghold of the Taliban and ISIS, and the region is rich in plains and one of the most important agricultural areas in Afghanistan.