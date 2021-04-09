In Athens, killers shot the famous Greek journalist Yorgos Karaivaz, who for many years wrote reports on criminal topics. This is reported by the Kathimerini newspaper.

The crime took place in the Athens area of ​​Alimos on Friday, April 9. Unknown persons who arrived on a motorcycle ambushed the house of Karaivaz.

They killed him on the spot at about 14:30. At least six bullets were fired at the man. It is noted that the killers knew the reporter’s daily routine. Law enforcement officials suspect that in order to minimize the attention of strangers, the weapon had a silencer.

According to the newspaper, Karaivaz was returning home after the end of filming for the TV channel. The police consider the criminals to be professional killers. The officers are conducting an operation to search for and arrest them. It is only known that we are talking about two people in dark clothes.

A similar crime against a journalist was committed in Greece in 2010. Then in one of the suburbs of Athens, the city of Iliopolis, unknown persons killed the head of the radio station Thema FM and the author of the popular news blog Socrates Jolyas. The criminals lured him out into the street, where they shot him with pistols. In total, up to 20 bullets were fired.