In college, Lily Gladstone studied the history of Native American actors in Hollywood. Now, she's writing it.

The 37-year-old actress stars in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a period drama directed by Martin Scorsese in which she plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Indian woman whose relatives are systematically murdered by her husband (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his uncle (Robert De Niro) in an attempt to take over the land his family's oil-rich homes in Oklahoma.

That performance has earned Gladstone the Best Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Golden Globes, and she has been nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She has also been highly sought after for roundtables and events, and has taken advantage of those opportunities with such mastery—using her platform to amplify other indigenous voices and concerns—that you would never know she was not used to it, or that for a long time , hesitated to get involved with Hollywood.

“This has been like shooting out of a cannon,” Gladstone said. “My father makes boilers, my mother was a teacher. “I grew up on an Indian reservation and attended public school.”

Gladstone is the first Native American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. If she wins, she would become the first Native American actress to win an Oscar for competitive acting.

At an Elle event in December celebrating women in Hollywood, Gladstone was honored alongside Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera and Jodie Foster, but she was particularly excited to meet academic Stacy L. Smith, whose think tank the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative had just released a report on the representation of Native Americans in Hollywood.

After analyzing 1,600 films released between 2007 and 2022, Smith found that the number of speaking roles for Native American actors was less than 0.25 percent of all cataloged roles.

A leading role like Gladstone's in a feature film the size of “Killers” is unprecedented, to the point that Smith subtitled his report, “The Lily Gladstone Effect.”

Gladstone acknowledged that the intensity of the spotlight during awards season can sometimes be overwhelming. “I know that all this attention on me right now means a lot more than just me,” he declared.

When I was a child on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwest Montana, there was one week that Gladstone looked forward to all year, when the Missoula Children's Theater would come to the reservation and present local children in a production that the entire community would come to see. .

“I was bullied a lot as a child, partly because I was just clumsy,” Gladstone recalled. “But that week of the year, I was great.”

When she was 20, many of her actor friends moved to New York or Los Angeles, but she was reluctant to do so. She spent her graduate years in Montana, doing theater and renting basements with like-minded artists. Although Gladstone was unsure about going to Hollywood, in the end, Hollywood came to her.

“I know myself and I know that it is difficult for me to cast,” commented the actress. Part of this is because she is mixed race: her father is Blackfeet and Nez Perce Indian, her mother is white. But there is also another aspect.

“I guess it's like being middle-gender,” said Gladstone, who uses the pronouns “she” and “they.” “I've always known that I feel comfortable saying I'm a woman, but when I'm in a group of all women, more than ever I feel like I'm not completely one either.”

After “Killers” received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May, a clip of Gladstone's emotional reaction to the applause garnered millions of views.

Gladstone confessed that he had seen the Cannes video “about a thousand times.” But the moment was about more than just her: She recalled her Indigenous co-star William Belleau letting out a rallying cry during the ovation and how the applause for the women who played her sisters — Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion — prompted Gladstone will trill. It wasn't just a celebration. It was a liberation.

“Whatever that oppressive system is that sometimes develops with colonial governments, that moment of transcendence for all of us, those are the moments of healing,” Gladstone noted.

By: KYLE BUCHANAN

The New York Times