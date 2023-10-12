What to say about the latest work by Martin Scorsese? What is certain, certainly, is that after finishing the film you remain anchored to the story for at least a couple of hours afterwards. So is this the intent of the duration of Scorsese’s great masterpiece? Three hours and a half, scares almost as if to say it, yet only in retrospect do we realize that time is necessary. Necessary to make the viewer completely part of the story, just like after a marathon of our favorite TV series.

We are in the 1920sin Oklahoma. Here, the discovery of oil transformed the indigenous tribe of Osage Indians into the population with the highest GDP per capita in the world. From one day to the next they became immensely rich and wealthy, thus arousing the interest of the whites, who began to manipulate and extort their assets through deception, up to the point of murder.

It is a true story, also told in the novel “The killers of the red earth” of the journalist David Grann and which then inspired the film. In the film, unlike the essay, the story is told from a more human point of view, starting from the love relationship between Ernest Burkhart, a Leonardo Dicaprio in the gangster version, and Mollie, the sweet Indian played by Lily Gladstone. The man has just returned from the war and takes refuge with his uncle, the ruthless white patriarch William Hale, whose clothes he takes Robert De Niro. The so-called “King”, so called by the Osage population by his will, promises his nephew a job in the county, but slowly pushes the boy to make fun of the natives, through devious plans and criminal acts, to appropriate their wealth. As a first step, the uncle convinces the naive nephew to marry Molliea full-blooded Osage woman with whom Ernest is actually truly in love, to inherit her property.

There joy of their union however influenced from a negative wave, all the local Indians are getting sick and dying one by one, afflicted by what is called “chronic wasting” or “melancholy”, caused by the distortion of their traditions and the imminent arrival of capitalism; all of this also affects Mollie’s family members. These deaths are strategically exploited by the white population to commit murders, thefts, robberies and deceptions with the aim of gaining power over the redskins. And this is how Ernest and William will also behave with the protagonist’s family, until the FBI comes to stop them, urged by a delegation of Native Americans.

Oscar-winning screenplay and music

A long tormented love story is nothing more than the pretext to talk about this historical fact, which Martin Scorsese and the screenwriter bring to life Eric Roth (Oscar winner for Forrest Gump and candidate for A Star Is Born). They certainly had a great idea in presenting the protagonist couple as the only two capable of love, the only ones in this story of blood and lies, even if they don’t always know how to do it in a healthy and conscious way.

The stories of the two young people involve us and they intertwine perfectly with the news background, keeping the viewer glued to the screen both to see how it ends with the FBI and to find out whether or not there will be a culmination of the relationship between Mollie and Ernest. What can be felt is the director’s great need to tell this story: it is perceived in the long close-ups, in the silences, in the attention to the smallest details and in the crazy soundtrack of Robbie Robertsonwhich alternates between Latin American sounds, expanded guitars and a bit of rock.

The kind you don’t expect

A type that has various contaminationshalfway between the western – whites vs Indians – and the gangster movie. In all this there is also room for comedy, which is evident from the ironic tones of the dialogues between DiCaprio and De Niro, a duet that is endearing if you consider that it is their first film together, despite both being two of Martin’s protégés. Returning to the style, the film can therefore be appreciated by a wide audience and not just confined to cowboy fans. It is a dramatic mystery, where there is also room for romance: the unconditional love of a wife towards her husband, the love of a woman who is always willing to forgive her man, with a nice caress on the face. But the love relationship is not only between the two of them, we also see it between uncle and nephew, in a relationship of mutual dependence. So that’s where we end up untangle ourselves in an extraordinary web of genres and feelings: for no other reason the film received 9 minutes of applause after its presentation at Cannes; it’s truly a masterpiece.

DiCaprio always “on the ball”

A masterpiece thanks also to the very talented man Leonardo DicaprioThat never disappoints. His choice not to play the FBI agent as was supposed to happen at the beginning of the film’s production is interesting, but his desire instead to give voice to that nephew, a little bigoted and a little ignorant, but capable of loving despite not knowing how to do it. A character constantly manipulated by the only figure that he sees as a point of reference, by the only family blood that he has found as a light in the midst of loneliness. The actor embodies not only mentally but also physically, I dare say one hundred percent, that missed cowboy: the tense jaw, the curved mouth, the voice stained by whisky, the furrowed brow and his peasant way of moving even in a suit and tie. How much sadness in his eyes, how much suffering and how much naivety in a single man. A bow to his work, with a hat as big as the one he sports as he walks the streets of Fairfax.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be in all theaters from October 19th. A masterpiece absolutely not to be missed.