Until I screw up, el Barça have a considerable advantage on their journey to the double. If he does not fail, he will be champion. The path, however, has a powerful obstacle this afternoon (4:15 pm). Emery’s Submarine awaits you at La Cerámica. Villarreal is a team installed three decades ago in the LaLiga ruling class, with a list of famous players ranging from those with a long history (Asenjo, Albiol, Parejo, Trigueros, Alcácer), even those with a bright future (Chukwueze, Yeremi Pino or Álex Banea); passing through those of captivating present as Pau and above all, Gerard Moreno. His 26 goals this season (20 in the League and 6 in the Europa League) are confirmation of the maturity of this striker from the past, parakeet, a countryman from Mingueza and fiery rival of Gerard Piqué, to whom he will try to make pain for his problems in the right knee (follow the game live on As.com).

Basically, it can be said that it will be an exciting match.and. Two teams with historical good taste for the ball and in an emotional moment. Barça, in the fight for a double that seemed like a chimera at the beginning of the season. Villarreal, on the eve of their European semi-final against Arsenal in a year that should remind Emery somewhat of 2014, when he won his first European title with the Seville. The technician of Hondarribia he knew how to masterfully manage that end of the season. In your first year in Nerve, intuited that the passion of Seville was the Europa League and prioritized it. Now, they will have already explained that the historical urgency of Villarreal is the title. And he knows how to manage that very well Unai, without neglecting the domestic obligations of LaLiga.

A match of singles duels is announced. The most outstanding, that of Gerard vs. Messi. Between the two they add 59 official goals this course. Barça has recently lost the Classic, but has thrashed Real, Huesca, Getafe or Athletic in the Cup final. It is plugged in but has no margin for error. It is a matter of faith or pressure.