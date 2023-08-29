In the suburbs will be judged by full-time killers from the Seversky gang, informs Prosecutor’s Office of the Moscow Region. From 1997 to 2019, attackers killed 10 people and attempted to kill five people.

“The defendants, following the orders of the head of the armed group, committed murders and attempted murders of entrepreneurs who refused to pay money to gang members for doing joint business. Also, the accomplices, in order to redistribute the spheres of criminal influence on the territory of the region, eliminated competitors from various criminal groups,” the report says.

The killers operated on the territory of the Moscow, Yaroslavl and Vladimir regions. In addition to the murders, they are accused of illegal acquisition and possession of firearms and explosives, as well as extortion. Now members of the criminal group are being held in custody.

Earlier it became known that a participant in a mass contract killing in the 90s would be tried in Moscow.