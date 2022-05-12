Suda51 he is one of the most loved directors by fans, with his games very much appreciated for their eccentric style, with humorous and violent tones. The most loved title probably is Killer7 released at the time on GameCube, PC and PS2.

Now, during an interview, Suda51 revealed that he was a little “surprised” by the praise that Killer7 got. “Killer7 was definitely the turning point. I think being able to work with Capcom and create something with Shinji Mikami was a considerable asset to the studio. The reception from all over the world was greater than we expected, and when we completed it, we felt like we had made a game that no one had ever seen before. I thought we made a game that really fit the word ‘new’, and that it was something that would become a part of me.“.

Suda51 then continues: “The response was much greater than I expected. During a trip overseas to promote No More Heroes, I first heard the praise for Killer7 directly and was a little surprised. A certain editor-in-chief once said to me: ‘I was thinking of quitting and giving up working for this industry, but when I came across Killer7, I thought there might still be a future for video games. I have decided to continue ‘. That person may have forgotten everything, but I was elated to hear those words. I was wondering if you had really made a game with such power“.

The latest game created by Suda51 is No More Heroes III which seems to have put an end to the story of Travis Touchdown.

Source: NintendoLife