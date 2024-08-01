Recently two great personalities from the world of video games met, Shinji Mikami and Goichi Suda (Suda51), This is to reveal that a new version of is being worked on. Shadows of The Damnedwhich has fans excited to have the classic back Grasshopper ManufactureBut those were not all the surprises that were given, as there were hopeful comments for those who follow the work of the duo.

Mikami During the special presentation he mentioned that he would like to release a sequel to Killer7 with Sweatsa project that has many followers around the world. Added to this is that Goichi He replied that he would also like to make it a reality, or at least a more complete edition of the first one that fills in certain gaps and adds part of the story.

Here is what they said:

Mikami: I’ve realized that I want to be as hands-on as possible when it comes to game creation, and I’d love to see Suda make a sequel to Killer7: Suda: Really? One day we might see a sequel to Killer7. Or a complete edition. Mikami: The most important thing is whether you want to achieve it or not.

Suda: I would prefer to do a complete edition first. And then the sequel.

Here is the description of the game:

Killer7 is a 2005 action-adventure video game released for the Nintendo GameCube and PlayStation 2, developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and directed by Goichi Suda, also known as “Suda51”. This game is notable for its unique art style, surreal narrative, and its mix of genres including first-person shooter and third-person exploration.