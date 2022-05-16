Payton Gendron, the man who allegedly murdered ten black people in Buffalo, United States, he would have had plans to continue the attack had he not been detained by the police last Saturday, May 14.

This was revealed by Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo commissioner, to ‘ABC News’: “We have discovered information that if he had escaped from the supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack”.

Although Gramaglia did not reveal how this information was obtained, he did assure that the cell phone and other electronic devices of the perpetrator have been reviewed by researchers.

“I had plans to continue driving down Jefferson Ave. to shoot more black people or possibly go to another store or location”, he said and added that this fact “was well planned, by a sick person”.

For their part, the authorities described the stormy act as “a racially motivated hate crime.”

What happened?

According to reports, Payton Gendron would have traveled 200 miles from his residence to Buffalo, in New York, to open fire in the parking lot of one of the Tops Friendly supermarkets in the area. Later, he would have entered the establishment and would have continued with the attack.

Although the authorities arrived at the scene in one minute, the man managed to shoot multiple times, fatally wounding 13 people, including 11 Afro-descendants.

Two people embrace near the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Previous investigations indicate that Gendron arrived in Buffalo a day before the event, sat in front of the store and surveyed the scene. Shonnell Harris Teague, Manager of Tops, assured that she had seen him sitting for hours carrying a bag on his back and wearing a camouflage suit just like the one he wore on the day of the attack.

“I see him with his gear on and his gun. He was all tied up. I saw all the other bodies on the ground, it was a nightmare, ”he assured for the aforementioned medium.

According to ‘CNN’, the suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges Saturday night, for which he remains in custody without bail and on suicide watch. He will have to return to court on May 19 to continue the process.

