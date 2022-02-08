A group of researchers first recorded a group of killer whales, also known as killer whales, attacking a blue whale during their annual survey of the coast of Perth. About it informs Mirror.

Before the eyes of scientists, killer whales teamed up to ram the side of the world’s largest animal, forcing it into the water. They noted that during the hunt, killer whales even swam into the mouth of a giant dying victim and ate its tongue.

Isabella Reeves, a graduate student at Flinders University in Adelaide, described what happened: “When we arrived, about 14 killer whales attacked the whale, and the female led the charge. We noticed a large wound on the top of the animal’s head, the dorsal fin was missing. There were teeth marks front and back, where the back had once been.”

Lead researcher John Totterdell of the Western Australia Cetacean Research Center noted that after the attacks, the whale was bleeding and very weak: this was noticeable by its slow speed. Toward the end of the hunt, the female killer whale swam into the whale’s mouth, presumably to feast on the tongue. The whale practically ceased to show signs of life, and at some point the researchers completely lost sight of it. Later, they could not find his carcass, but they noticed a group of about 50 killer whales feasting.

Blue whales are the largest living creatures on earth. There are between 10,000 and 25,000 individuals left in the wild. Killer whales are predatory marine mammals of the dolphin order. They reach ten meters in length and weigh up to eight tons. Killer whales prey on fish, seals, birds, and turtles, among other things. In English they are called killer whales.

Earlier it was reported that a similar situation occurred near the Australian city of Bremer Bay. Several flocks of killer whales attacked the blue whale for three hours until it disappeared under water. 40 tourists witnessed the attack.

Also, the unusual behavior of killer whales off the Atlantic coast of Spain and Portugal was noticed in the summer of 2020. Animals attacked small yachts in an organized manner, breaking the rudders and hitting the hull for hours with such force that they could turn the ship around. Experts found that three young killer whales, nicknamed Black Gladys, Gray Gladys and White Gladys, participated in all attacks.