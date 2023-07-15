Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

Dangerous Orcas: Next killer whale attack on a boat. This time it hit a crew on the way to Mallorca. © Screenshot Copa del Rey/G. Lacz/imago

Orca attacks on sailing boats are no longer uncommon. While researchers are puzzling, a crew on the way to Mallorca escapes with a fright.

Mallorca – “The whale lifted the boat,” says Jorge Durán, the owner of the sailing yacht, after the next orca attack on a boat. He and his crew were lucky, but how much longer will this hold out for captains at sea? Only in May did a yacht sink after orca attack off Spain’s coast. In June, two sailing yachts came into contact with orcas in the Ocean Race. The killer whales rammed the boats – and even bit the oars.

“One day something bad will happen”: Orcas scare sailing crew

Durán, who wants to take part in the Copa del Rey regatta in the Bay of Palma in Spain at the end of July, has his doubts. The Majorca newspaper quotes a conversation in the paper Gaceta Nautica. He told him that such things had to be stopped. “Otherwise we will eventually stop sailing or go out somewhere. Because one day something bad will happen.” It is actually only a matter of time before a “tragedy occurs”, the newspaper quotes him as saying Ultimate Hora. Durán was afraid of another attack.

Durán was sailing to Mallorca west of the Strait of Gibraltar when the killer whales attacked. “It was a group of four orcas. Three remained passive, the fourth rammed us head-on.” The crew had the feeling that they had struck a rock, according to the reports. The three other orcas seemed to be watching what was going on. “The fourth lifted us halfway out of the water,” Durán said.

Killer whale lifts yacht out of the water on its way to Mallorca

The animals hunt in packs, having tactics such as breaking up gigantic ice floes on which robes sit. In this case, the crew escaped with a shock. “The crew is safe and unharmed (apart from the great scare),” reported the regatta’s official Twitter account, @CopaReyMAPFRE.

The “Corsario”, as the sailing yacht is called, was severely damaged in the attack off the port of Barbate. However, Durán and his team do not want to forego participation in the Copa del Rey. In the Spanish media, they were hopeful that the repair work on the rudder (pictures show the considerable damage) will be completed in time to continue the journey to Mallorca.

Orca attacks on ships are increasing – researchers are puzzled

Killer whale attacks on sailing ships are increasing significantly in recent years. Reports of incidents involving aggressive orcas began to pile up in 2020. However, they were often mild. It started with young animals ramming the hulls of smaller yachts and damaging rudders. At the time, Portuguese maritime authorities attributed the attacks to the “curious behavior of young orcas,” which were attracted to moving structures on ships such as oars or propellers.

There are also researchers who refer to the behavior as a “fashion phenomenon”. “They’re incredibly curious and playful animals, so it could be more of a gimmick than an aggressive act,” said Deborah Giles, an orca researcher at the University of Washington.