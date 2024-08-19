He had been wanted for murder for 19 years. While on the run, he had become a police officer. This is the incredible case that remained unsolved for almost 2 decades in Mexico. The US Marshals took Antonio Riano into custody in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The man was wanted for a murder committed in Ohio, USA, in 2004.

The crime was committed in Hamilton, about thirty kilometers from Cincinnati. The killer had disappeared and moved to Mexico. There, he had even managed to enter the municipal police force of the city of Zapotitlan Palmas, in a department that included just 10 men: the lack of resources, according to the city authorities, had prevented in the past from verifying the curriculum vitae and criminal record of officer Riano.