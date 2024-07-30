The whole truth about the killer virus in Brazil, what is Oropouche fever. From symptoms to treatments, everything you need to know. An interview with virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco

“The arrival of Oropouche fever in Italy is a problem that brings with it several risks”. This was stated by Affaritaliani.it And Fabrizio PregliascoMedical Director of the IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi – Sant’Ambrogio, as well as Associate Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Virology section of the University of Milan, who, questioned by our newspaper, takes stock of the killer virus that killed two women in Brazil.

In addition to the constantly increasing cases of Covid (in the last week there were 13,672, 53.3% more than the previous week), now our country is also worried about a distant virus coming from the deepest and most impervious corners of the Amazon forest.

Professor, how high is the risk of the virus arriving in Italy?

The fact that this pathogen could reach our country is only a theoretical hypothesis. I would say that, for now, it is hoped that the health surveillance system, well trained by the Covid pandemic in recent years, can somehow avoid or, at least, manage its arrival.

How does the contagion work? Does it pass through the air like Covid?

No, the virus is exclusively vector-borne. Therefore, contagion cannot occur by being close to an infected person or by touching them. To come into contact with the virus, you need to be bitten by the carrier insect, there are no other ways.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms are almost identical to those of dengue fever (a tropical infectious disease, ed.). So fever, muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light are the most common ways in which the disease manifests itself. In more serious cases, however, meningitis can also develop.

Symptoms typically appear 4 to 8 days after being bitten, so catching them early can be problematic. The duration of these symptoms, however, is about 3 to 6 days.

But is there a cure?

No. In reality this virus has no real therapy or antidote, other than normal life support in the hospital. At most, if necessary, anti-inflammatories can be used. In more serious situations, such as meningitis, intensive care is required.

Are there people more at risk?

No, the virus has the same effect on children, young people, adults and the elderly. There is no specific risk.

So, professor, is this virus really that dangerous?

No, I wouldn’t say so. Of about 7,000 identified cases, the confirmed deaths are only 2. I would say directly proportional to the severity of the disease.

What do you think, instead, of the growing cases of Covid and the new variant KP 3.1.1?

We have to live with the virus for a long time to come. Every 4 months or so, immunoevasive variants are generated that manage to penetrate through the defenses that we have all acquired in recent years between vaccines and Covid infections.

We must imagine and hope for an undulating trend in the future, with a continuous decrease. For the fragile, it is important to do the tests in order to use the antiviral drug that allows to reduce the complications.

Do you consider this increase in cases a phenomenon to be concerned about?

No, at the moment the structures are abundantly prepared and it is very difficult for the management of this situation to create disasters.