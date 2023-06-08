It is the perfect crisis.

The irrefutable signs of the ungovernability and the weakening of the Mexican State, which is already reaching levels of tragedy.

The institutional decomposition caused by a government that cares nothing about institutions, the lives of citizens, the application of the law and, much less, justice.

And in the midst of this institutional catastrophe we see, on the one hand, murderous soldiers who are covered up by the three levels of government; federal, state and municipal.

Soldiers who kill presumed members of organized crime in cold blood and then modify the crime scene to make believe that it was a confrontation between criminals and uniformed officers.

In other words, on video we witnessed a State crime that was concealed and that today provoked presidential indignation and a new campaign against the media and journalists critical of AMLO.

And on the other hand, we saw, also on video, police thieves from the country’s capital, who are being covered up not only by the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office, but also by the head of government, Claudia Sheimbaun, a potential presidential candidate.

Police and ministerial agents who carried out an illegal search of a private company, from which they looted three million dollars, after altering the scene of the search.

Yes, in both cases the State crimes were captured on video; a collective murder and a millionaire robbery; both with the same modus operandi, the same official protection and, especially, the same impunity.

And, of course, murders and robberies that bear “the stamp of the house”; the seal of the criminal and thieves governments of Morena, the party of President López Obrador.

But the tragedy is greater when we go into detail.

In the two cases –that of the military assassins and the police thieves–, the facts became known thanks to the media; to the critical press of the failed Obrador government.

For this reason, the president himself insulted, slandered and slandered not only the media, but also journalists and critics.

And in his infinite ignorance, Obrador said yes, that it was “an execution.”

And what is a “justice”?

According to the RAE, these are the following meanings.

1.- Execution is “the execution of a person in compliance with a death sentence.”

2.- And it also means “to kill the prisoner condemned to it.”

What the ignorant Mexican president does not know is that in our country –in the Magna Carta–, there is no death penalty.

Therefore, the “execution” of which he speaks is nothing more than part of his insane authoritarian and dictatorial culture.

Worse still, yesterday Wednesday, when he spoke of the murder committed by the military in Tamaulipas, he said that “before” the journalists “were silent like mummies.”

And it is that the night before, as you know, the Univisión journalist, Jorge Ramos, revealed the video where a military comboy is seen who, on May 18, persecuted alleged criminals, who were murdered without measuring any type of justice protocol.

The video infuriated López Obrador who, once again and as he does every day, lied again about the journalistic exercise that has existed in Mexico before and during his government.

And it is that to exhibit the liar Manichaeism of the president it is worth remembering the “Tlatlaya case”, which occurred in that Mexican municipality in the middle of the Peña Nieto government and where two sailors were seriously injured in a real confrontation between uniformed men and criminals; clash that ended with the death of all offenders.

Curiously, this event was politically exploited to the maximum by AMLO, by his party and by his clique, since the extrajudicial execution of Tlatlayas went around the world.

The truth is that every day we see evidence that in Mexico we are experiencing one of the worst spirals of ungovernability, where not only State crimes, but also State robberies are the order of the day.

Crimes and robberies that overlap López and his new mafia in power.

That is why it forces us to ask again: Until when?

to time.