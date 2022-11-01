If October was Jeffrey Dahmer’s month, November could be sally mcneil. Netflix will premiere “Killer Sally” (Killer Sally)a crime docuseries that examines the strange history of two famous bodybuilders that they fell in love at first sight, but that, after a complicated episode within their marriage, one of them ended up dying in a tragic way. What can we expect from this new case and when is it released?

In the following note, we tell you several details about this true story and we tell you when it will come to streaming.

What is “Killer Sally” about?

“Killer Sally” relives the story of Sally McNeil and Ray McNeil, a couple of bodybuilders who, in their prime, fell in love and decided to marry.

Sally and Ray Mcneil together as bodybuilders. Photo: Netflix capture

He was the American national bodybuilding champion. She, a prominent ex-marine who aroused attention in the national media, especially among men who, for the time, were speechless with her physical condition.

As exposed in the trailer, Sally engaged in what is colloquially known as ‘muscle worship’, a paid activity in which she wrestled with men who were turned on by this exercise; “Basically, muscle prostitution”, they point out in the advance.

Sally Mcneil and Ray Mcneil in photographs. Photo: Netflix

an unforgivable crime

Shortly thereafter, Ray, who supported his steroids with some of the money Sally earned, beat his wife. The physical abuse continued for years until Valentine’s Day 1995.

Ray Mcneil was highly regarded in America during his bodybuilding prime. Photo: Netflix

That date became a death scene. Sally McNeil took a shotgun and shot her husband in the face, killing him immediately.

The incident left two minor children without a father. The woman claimed that it was all done in her own defense, but she was eventually sentenced to 19 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Sally and Ray Mcneil with their children. Photo: Netflix capture

The series revives and deepens the events with Sally herself speaking, in addition to other testimonies of her grown children.

When does “Killer Sally” premiere?

“Killer Sally” premieres on Netflix this November 2 and threatens to be the next “Dahmer” on the platform.