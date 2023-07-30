The future of wars? The killer robots in which the great powers invest. Who is responsible for their actions?

Is called third great revolution of the war and will be more powerful than the second and the first, after the discovery of gunpowder and nuclear weapons: robot capable of killing without humans pulling the trigger.



In these hours two towers a Moscow has been hit by drones, but there is still a human presence here. If the daily life of humanity is robots that kill, the future very close to us will be Artificial Intelligence, complex weapons platforms capable of identifying, targeting and deciding to kill human beings themselves. People will be superfluous, as in many other areas of life on Earth, as well as their load of humanity and emotions. Mistakes will be part of the game, i.e. unavoidable side effects.

The research he created is making great strides these days humanoid robots capable of liquefying, taking on solid and then liquid features againand, as the villain in the film terminator 2. Going through walls and objects will no longer be a problem. In the March 2023 volume, the specialized magazine Cell spoke about it in relation to civil applications only. We never talk about weapons even if it is inevitable that the sector will be affected.

Subscribe to the newsletter

