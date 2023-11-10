Killer released from prison, he killed his girlfriend following a reprimand. The judges’ motivation and his state of health

THE judges they released a man from prison sentenced to 30 years to have killed his girlfriend with 57 stab wounds following a reprimand for crumbs on the beach in 2017. For the magistrates Dimitri Fricano it is not compatible with the prison regime, as he is obese and smokes. Hence the decision – we read in Repubblica – to free him from prison The Vallette of Turin where he was detained and send him back to his home in Biella. “The judges have established that he must be treated”, his lawyers said following his release three days ago. Not only. Again according to the Fricano court he would suffer from a “borderline narcissistic anxious depressive syndrome“.

And he would also have a cognitive deficit, a consequence – continues La Repubblica – of an encephalitis that struck him in the Nineties. When he is when he entered prison he weighed 120 kilos. Now it is reached 200. The court explains: “The prisoner cannot walk except with crutches.” And he adds: “He can’t get out of his cell because he’s in wheelchair he can’t move. They would also prevent him architectural barriers internal to Lorusso and Cutugno”. He cannot therefore do physical activity. And this constitutes a “life threatening bound to cardiovascular risk“. And from its size also derives “the impossibility of using the bed and walking”. In prison he cannot follow a diet.

