The Microsoft’s video game service is being a success, surpassing year after year since its premiere in 2017. Xbox Game Pass offers Xbox users, regardless of the console, an immense catalog with more than 100 games, through a monthly payment. These games are both current and old. In the case of the latter, they are titles that have marked a before and after in the history of Xbox and can now be enjoyed thanks to backward compatibility. But now, while the new February Game Pass games, Killer Queen Black has joined the Redmond service.
On the same day of its release for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Killer Queen Black Comes to Xbox Game Pass, as indicated Larry Hryb on his official Twitter account. This epic strategy and platforms title developed by Liquid Bit & Bumble Bear Games, will allow us to enjoy with 8 friends either online or locally.
Microsoft is committed to quality and not quantity when adding new games to Xbox Game Pass
Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game Killer Queen, lets you fight for your honeycomb with three ways to win. How three ways to win? Will you sing victory by leaping over the snail, gathering berries or exterminating the enemy’s queen? Attack, fly and stay alive. If you are playing queen, you will want to protect your honeycomb and your workers. And these are not all responsibilities, don’t stop there; It will be very useful to have a strategy in mind, but you will also have to be agile and anticipate the strategy of the opposing team
