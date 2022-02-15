As always happens in these cases, the announcement of more games for Xbox GamePass it also means that a number of titles will disappear from this platform at the end of the month. Although this is always sad for some people, it seems that this time we will not lose experiences that are essential for this platform.

Starting next February 28the following four titles will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud, and PC:

–Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console)

–Stealth Inc 2 (Cloud and Console)

–Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Console and PC)

We remind you that you can buy some of these four titles with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store. Of the list, Killer Queen Black is the biggest loss. This independent title was positioned as an eSport during its launch. Although this did not happen, the multiplayer experience offered by this game is quite fun.

Via: Xbox