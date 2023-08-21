Was sentenced to life imprisonment by a British court 33-year-old nurse Lucy Letby accused of killing seven children and attempting to kill six others. The BBC reports it. The facts refer to the period between June 2015 and June 2016 when Letby worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital. “It has been a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of killing children involving the youngest and most vulnerable – said the Manchester court judge – She does not feel remorse”. “There are no extenuating circumstances she-she concludes-she. She will spend the rest of her life in prison”.

Read also