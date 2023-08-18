The British government has announced it will launch an independent inquiry into the murders committed by nurse Lucy Letby and the attempted murders of newborn babies while she worked at Chester hospital in northern England. The goal is to “ensure that fundamental information is acquired and that answers are given to the affected parents and families”, reads a statement released by the government.

“This inquiry will seek to ensure that affected parents and families get the answers they need,” Health Secretary Steve Barclay said. “I intend for their voices to be heard and for them to be involved in the investigation if they wish,” he added.