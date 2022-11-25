The killer mistakenly shot a young man near the entrance of a high-rise building in the north of Moscow

The killer mistakenly shot a young man at the entrance of a high-rise building in the north of Moscow. On Friday, November 25, reports MK.RU.

According to the publication, the crime was committed at about 18:30 on November 24 on Solnechnogorskaya Street. When a tenant of the house, a citizen of Armenia, approached the entrance, an unknown person in a hood attacked him and started beating him. After that, the offender shot the victim seven times and fled.

The police and doctors arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers found a traumatic pistol at the entrance, two magazines from it, two rubber balls and seven glass shells. The bleeding young man was taken to the hospital, he was diagnosed with injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. The doctors performed the operation.

The killer was detained in hot pursuit – he turned out to be a 45-year-old native of the Caucasus, registered in the Moscow region. He said that he was supposed to kill another person, but he was mistaken. Now employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs find out who he planned to attack initially.

An attempted murder case has been opened.