There has been, these days, a update interesting for Killer Instinctwhich brought an update to the game and the start of the migration to new servers regarding Xbox and PC, also suggesting a possible relaunch of the series by Microsoft.

To tell the truth, the latter is a simple speculation, but in the meantime let’s see the actual innovations brought about in the past few hours by Xbox Game Studios and Iron Galaxy: first of all theupdate to version 3.9.30917.1.290283, which however does not bring any changes compared to before, in terms of contents and game features.

Due to this update, the developers warn that it can be a longer than normal loading time on the first game after the update, and maybe also the “Refreshing DLC ​​Timeout” message but it’s all in line with the patch and the team advises still select “wait” to complete the synchronization.

There are therefore no visible changes, beyond some bug fixes, but the idea that emerges from this update is that Microsoft wants to continue supporting Killer Instinct for a long time to come. Whereas, as reported by the official message from Iron Galaxy and Xbox Game Studiosthis winter we will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Killer Instinct (the version released on Xbox One), one would think that there may be some news coming from Microsoft.

On the other hand, as we previously reported, this seems to be the year of fighting games, with the arrival of Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8, therefore a return of Killer Instinct, perhaps with a new chapter specially designed For Xbox Series X|Scould be particularly good.