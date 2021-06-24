Of all the “typical PR responses”, those of Phil Spencer are among the most loved and it is with pleasure that we have one to report about the potential return of Killer Instinct. The launch of Xbox One saw a triumphant return for the fighting game series Rare in a brand new free-to-play format.

The continued support for the reboot has made it a sort of Microsoft response to Super Smash Bros. (not counting the semi-indie Rivals of Aether). In fact, among the characters added to the roster we find Rash of Battletoads and, more recently, Arbiter from the flagship Xbox series, Halo (below).

Now the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, Phil Spencer, has discussed on yesterday’s latest Dropped Frames podcast about Killer Instinct is seen internally by the “Big M”. Without actually promising anything, Spencer came up with one promising response for all fans.

There are so many great games in our catalog that we’d love to revisit… KI’s response to the Xbox One launch has been fantastic. I’m just saying that Matt Booty (head of Xbox Game Studios, ed) and I have often discussed KI and where we would like to take the franchise. We would like to continue.

Spencer later added that it is “to find the right team and the right opportunity“Without, however, that it is”lack of willpower“, Since the guys from Microsoft”they love Killer Instinct as a franchise and its community response.” Booty spoke in 2019 about revivals of dormant franchises.

It’s been years now, but I’ve been lucky enough to work with the team behind the Killer Instinct reboot. The project was born of energy and passion. This is the kind of scenario I love, and I think it works better than a random choice between franchises that hasn’t been seen in a while.

Booty’s statement ended with these words: “As long as there is personal passion, it will work.»In the same podcast, Spencer briefly updated us on the perennial mystery that surrounds us Fable 4, defining Playground Games’ previous experience with Forza Horizon source of “trust”.