10-year-old fighting game Killer Instinct is getting a “free anniversary update” later this year.

The surprise patch will not only include a balance update and improved matchmaking, but it will also bring 4K support for fans playing on Xbox Series X/S, too.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

“Our friends Iron Galaxy are back!” the official Killer Instinct Twitter/X account tweeted. “And together, we’re bringing you Killer Instinct’s free 10th Anniversary Update later this year – including a balance update, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for Series X|S.”

The tweet ends with the promise that more information will be “coming soon”.

Developer Iron Galaxy retweeted the message, adding: “The band is back together again. Stay tuned for Killer Instinct updates in the near future!”

our friends @IronGalaxy are back! And together, we’re bringing you Killer Instinct’s free 10th Anniversary Update later this year – including a balance update, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for Series X|S. More info coming soon! — Killer Instinct (@KillerInstinct) August 5, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



It’s not the first time the 2013 fighter has been updated this year, of course. Back in May we learned that Killer Instinct was receiving an update as the game’s servers underwent a legacy migration.

“It has become more challenging to deal with issues that crop up due to [Killer Instinct]’s reliance on legacy services,” the developer said at the time.

Killer Instinct last received new content in 2016, and a definitive edition containing all post-launch content was released in 2017.