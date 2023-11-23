Yesterday, November 22, commemorated 10 years since the launch of the Killer Instinct that came into our lives along with the Xbox One. While many were eagerly awaiting an announcement related to a new installment for the series, Iron Galaxy Studios, the developers, have revealed two more versions of this title, a free-to-play one, and the Anniversary Edition.

Through an online presentation focused on celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Xbox One, Iron Galaxy Studios revealed that the base version of the most recent installment of Killer Instinct will become a free-to-play game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Here, all interested parties will be able to enjoy the modes single player, multiplayer and competitive with a selection of fighters that will change weekly. This is not a free trial, but something definitive.

The second big change he receives Killer Instinct It’s the Anniversary Edition. This version will be priced at $30 dollars, and includes the 29 fighters available so far, as well as some of the premium content such as the VIP Double XP booster, Christmas accessories and more. All those who already have the Definitive Edition in their possession will be able to access the Anniversary Edition update completely free of charge.

However, Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition will not include the Definitive Edition app, which gives access to developer interviews and concept artas well as standalone versions of Killer Instinct 1 and 2. However, those who already owned the Definitive Edition will still be able to access this content. Iron Galaxy Studios has made it clear that all the purchases you made of the game over the years will still be in your possession. Unfortunately, those who did not do this will no longer be able to access this additional content.

For now There is no release date for the free-to-play version and the Anniversary Edition., although Iron Galaxy Studios has indicated that they are in the final stage of development, so they will release this information at a later date. With The Game Awards just a few days away, this is likely the right place to reveal the details of this new version of the game.

For those who don’t remember, the new installment in the series, known simply as Killer Instinctwas a launch game for the Xbox One, and hit the market 17 years after the release of Killer Instinct 2. While the first titles in the series were developed by Rare, the most recent game was by Iron Galaxy Studios, and was met with positive reception.

Over the years, Killer Instinct 2013 received multiple updates that added additional fighters and game modes. Along with this, this title enjoyed a fairly healthy competitive scene, to the point of being part of multiple editions of EVO. Although 10 years have passed since its launch, fans of the series hope that the next title in this franchise will be announced soon.

A new Killer Instinct is not entirely far-fetched. Considering that Iron Galaxy Studios’ last original game was Rumbleversebattle royal that is already dead, the team has time to give a new chance to the series originally created by Raresomething that would give all Xbox Series X|S users an exclusive that would be very worthwhile.

We remind you that the free-to-play version and the Anniversary Edition of Killer Instinct will arrive in the future. In related topics, Phil Spencer talks about the future of this series. Likewise, rumors indicate that a new Killer Instinct would be in development.

Editor’s Note:

Killer Instinct is a great series of fighting games. It may not be as popular as Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter, but the latest game in the series showed that it has the potential to compete against these two series. If Xbox wants, it could give us a great exclusive that would give Series X|S and Game Pass users a new addiction.

Via: Iron Galaxy Studios