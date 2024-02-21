As the collaboration between Microsoft and Nintendo tightens, others are also arriving 5 Rare games within the catalog of Nintendo Switch Onlineamong which we find classics such as Killer Instinct and Battletoads, from NES to Nintendo 64.

After seeing GoldenEye 007 arrive in remaster version in recent months, Rare returns to appear in the Nintendo Switch Online catalog with further games from its historical catalogue, which in fact indelibly marked the history of Nintendo consoles up to the Gamecube generation.

The new batch of Rare titles includes five games, all developed by the famous British team, which will join Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack today.