Killer Instinct returned to his old ways with a new installment ‘from scratch’ with the arrival of Xbox One to the market. Its sales model was quite curious and some players liked it, since it was a free-to-play.

Just over a year later, there was a developer change and Iron Galaxy moved on with the remaining seasons of Killer Instinct. His work was remarkable, as the gameplay mechanics were adjusted and now the experience was much better than what it started with.

This caused the community of Killer Instinct was much more active and even the exclusive game of Xbox began to be taken into account much more in major tournaments. What’s more, it was impossible not to imagine it within EVO’s title rotation.

Today, with the game more than established, we don’t know if it will have a sequel. Moreover, we do not know that Microsoft plans to bet on a new installment in the short or medium term. But what about Iron Galaxy?

Well, Iron galaxy He’s a bit ‘quiet’ because his last works were the port for Nintendo Switch of Overwatch Y Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PC. Do they want to do another Killer Instinct? Of course!

What does Iron Galaxy say about a new Killer Instinct?

It was recently said that Xbox wants a new title of Killer Instinct, however, he has had a hard time finding a studio willing to work on them. Does this leave out Iron galaxy of the play?

In a recent interview, the CEO of Iron galaxy, Shekhar Dhupelia said the studio loved working on Killer Instinct and loves seeing the continued support for the game that has led to Twitch tournaments being organized to try and revive KI. Dhupelia even goes on to say that the company still receives messages about the game on a daily basis via social media.

If the announcement is made, Killer Instinct it could come back during the summer when E3 and other video game events take place. We will have to wait calmly and be aware of everything that is revealed.

