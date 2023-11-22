Iron Galaxy announced Killer Instinct: Anniversary Editiona new improved edition of the excellent fighting game, which will be free for all those who already own it Definitive Editionwhich will be substantially replaced by this one.
As promised, a special presentation livestream on Killer Instinct was held in these hours, on the occasion of tenth anniversary of the reboot chapter launched on Xbox One, and during this a new version of the game was presented, entitled Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition.
It is in all respects a substantial one update for the original 2013 game, which itself evolved over the next few years through various seasons to the all-encompassing Definitive Edition.
The latter will be completely removed and replaced by the Anniversary Edition, which will therefore be free for those who own the Definitive or have purchased the original game with the seasons released post-launch.
A rebalanced and improved version
Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition is an updated version but above all on the front balancing and with some changes applied to the gameplay, in addition to 4K support for Xbox Series Therefore it is not a very different version, but it is the result of a study on refining the characteristics of the characters to improve the gameplay as much as possible.
As reported in the infographic visible above, Killer Instinct is still free-to-play as a base game, offering the possibility of using a rotating character every week, with single, local and ranked modes, while the upgrade to Anniversary ( free for those who own the full edition) allows access to all 29 fighters, all game modes and some bonuses.
The purchase price is $29.99, but there is no precise release date yet, considering that the game is still in the testing phase. However, it shouldn’t be long until launch.
Obviously, the game will be available on day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, with the current version of Killer Instinct being updated on the Anniversary.
