Iron Galaxy announced Killer Instinct: Anniversary Editiona new improved edition of the excellent fighting game, which will be free for all those who already own it Definitive Editionwhich will be substantially replaced by this one.

As promised, a special presentation livestream on Killer Instinct was held in these hours, on the occasion of tenth anniversary of the reboot chapter launched on Xbox One, and during this a new version of the game was presented, entitled Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition.

It is in all respects a substantial one update for the original 2013 game, which itself evolved over the next few years through various seasons to the all-encompassing Definitive Edition.

The latter will be completely removed and replaced by the Anniversary Edition, which will therefore be free for those who own the Definitive or have purchased the original game with the seasons released post-launch.