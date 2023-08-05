Surprisingly, Xbox Game Studios and the developers of Iron Galaxy have announced the arrival of the 10th Anniversary Update of the Killer Instinct released in 2013. The free update will include several new features, including support for 4K resolution for Xbox Series X|S.
The announcement came via a post on Twitter / X of the game’s official account, thanks to which we learn that the update will be available during the course of 2023 and will include, in addition to the aforementioned 4K resolution for the Xbox Series, also balance changes and matchmaking improvements.
For the moment there is no other information on the matter, with the developers having promised to share more details at a later date. Who knows, maybe we’ll know more during Gamescom 2023 on August 23-27, where Microsoft organized the biggest Xbox booth ever.
Killer Instinct’s 10th anniversary is near
Although Iron Galaxy has not indicated a precise day for the publication of the 10th Anniversary Update of Killer Instinct, we can assume that the launch is scheduled for November 22nd or so, given that it is on this date that the third chapter of the series will blow out its tenth candle.
Launched in 2013, Killer Instinct represents a reboot of the fighting game series, while inheriting some narrative elements of the first two chapters. At the launch it received the favor of the public and critics thanks to a high-level gameplay and a really solid graphics sector for the times, although there was no lack of criticism for the scarce contents available initially. This shortcoming was basically fixed with the arrival of Season 2 (2014) and Season 3 (2016), which introduced a good number of new fighters and stages.
#Killer #Instinct #10th #Anniversary #Update #announced #support #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply