Surprisingly, Xbox Game Studios and the developers of Iron Galaxy have announced the arrival of the 10th Anniversary Update of the Killer Instinct released in 2013. The free update will include several new features, including support for 4K resolution for Xbox Series X|S.

The announcement came via a post on Twitter / X of the game’s official account, thanks to which we learn that the update will be available during the course of 2023 and will include, in addition to the aforementioned 4K resolution for the Xbox Series, also balance changes and matchmaking improvements.

For the moment there is no other information on the matter, with the developers having promised to share more details at a later date. Who knows, maybe we’ll know more during Gamescom 2023 on August 23-27, where Microsoft organized the biggest Xbox booth ever.