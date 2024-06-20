Ciudad Juárez— The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) officially announced today the arrest, under arrest warrant, of the personnel transport driver accused of the death of two people after ramming them with his unit last Wednesday morning.

According to the report of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), Carlos Humberto TR, 24 years old, the accused currently faces only the crime of reckless injuries with aggravated penalty to the detriment of the child Jorge Gael PS, under the criminal case 3912/2024, issued by the First Instance Judge of the Accusatory Criminal System of the Bravos Judicial District.

T.’s arrest took place shortly before midnight yesterday at his own home.

Prosecutor Carlos Salas stated that, however, this will not be the only crime of which he will be accused, anticipating that he will not stop facing charges of manslaughter and escape.

He pointed out that Carlos Humberto has two private lawyers, who will request at all costs the alternative measure to preventive detention, under an at least well-planned legal strategy, which was forged since he committed the crime and fled.

He pointed out that his confession is not enough, since the evidence must be proven before the judge to keep him in preventive detention.