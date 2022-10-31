Killer Elite: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 31 October 2022, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Killer Elite, a 2011 film directed by Gary McKendry and starring Jason Statham, Robert De Niro, Clive Owen and Yvonne Strahovski, will be broadcast. The film is based on Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ 1991 novel Feather Men. The plot focuses both on real events and on others that have been invented or modified for artistic needs. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

United Kingdom, 1980. Danny Bryce is a killer (presumably a former Special Forces soldier) who, along with his mentor and friend Hunter and a small group of loyalists, kills people deemed uncomfortable on commission. After killing a man in front of a child and being injured in the arm while fleeing, Danny, deeply affected by that experience, decides to change his life and retires to Australia, his hometown, where he goes to live on a farm together. to an old school friend, Anne Frazier. However, a year later, Hunter is taken prisoner by a tribal sheikh in Oman and therefore Danny is forced to return to action. To free him, in fact, he will have to accept a very difficult task: to avenge the death of the sheik’s children, killed at the hands of some former members of the SAS (Special Air Service; special forces of the British army) during the secret Dhofar war; otherwise, Hunter will be executed. Danny therefore reunites with his old companions, Davies and Meier, and with them reaches his first goal, Steven Harris. The former SAS member is murdered with a hammer covered with the same floor covering as the shower, thus making it look like an accident. A mysterious secret organization, the “feather men”, intrudes; in fact it is made up of former soldiers who continue to protect their fellow soldiers on leave. One member of the organization is Spike Logan, an SAS veteran who lost an eye in Oman and is tasked with investigating what happened. Leaving Oman, the three travel to the vicinity of London, to a place where the military is trained, where they reach their second target, Cregg. Danny, infiltrated among the soldiers, administers to Cregg caffeine and insulin dissolving them in tea, which will cause him to die of frostbite, making this also look like an accident, during a military exercise.

Killer Elite: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Killer Elite, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason Statham: Danny Bryce

Clive Owen: Spike Logan

Robert De Niro: Hunter

Dominic Purcell: Davies

Aden Young: Meier

Yvonne Strahovski: Anne Frazier

Ben Mendelsohn: Martin

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: the agent

David Whiteley: MI6 man

Matt Nable: Pennock

Michael Dorman: Jake

Lachy Hulme: Steven Harris

Firass Dirani: Bakhait

Nick Tate: Commander B

Bille Brown: Colonel Fitz

Grant Bowler: Captain James Cregg

Rodney Afif: Sheikh Amr

Jamie McDowell: Diane

Simon Armstrong: Gowling

Tim Hughes: Major D

Tony Porter: Colonel Z

Streaming and tv

Where to see Killer Elite on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 31 October 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.