This week, two asteroids – one big enough to destroy a city and another so big it could wipe out civilization – are going to fly by our planet.

Do not panic.

Both have a zero percent chance of hitting Earth. And, depending on where you are in the world, you might even be able to see one of them.

The larger of the two, (415029) 2011 UL21, will travel more than 17 times the distance of the Moon on Thursday at 4:14 p.m. ET. It measures a whopping 2,000 meters long, but will be too far away to see easily without a powerful telescope.

Two days later, however, the smaller space rock, called 2024 MK, will come fairly close to humanity. On Saturday at 9:46 a.m. Eastern time, it will pass close to Earth at 75 percent of the distance from the moon. If you have a decent telescope or even good binoculars, and your sky is clear, you should be able to see the 400- to 850-foot-tall rock as a speck of light streaking across the starry night.

“The object will move fast, so you have to have certain skills to detect it,” said Juan Luis Cano, a member of the European Space Agency’s Planetary Defense Office.

Visualization of the orbit of (415029) 2011 UL21, a near-Earth object that completes 11 revolutions around the Sun in almost the exact same time that the Earth completes 34 revolutions (i.e. 34 years), creating this pattern by plotting the asteroid’s location relative to Earth. European Space Agency

Stargazers in the United States, especially those further southwest, will be able to see the asteroid hovering next to the planet. Those at the top of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano will be well placed to see the asteroid pass by before dawn. However, according to Andrew Rivkin, a planetary astronomer at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the inhabitants of South America will have it the easiest.

Small asteroids and comet fragments occasionally pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a harmless light show. Many more rocky and icy fragments do not reach the planet, often slipping between the Earth and the Moon.

An asteroid the size of 2024 MK threads this celestial needle less frequently. “Asteroids passing this close to Earth are rare, but they occur on decadal timescales: this will be the third (that we know of) this century,” Rivkin says in an email.

Anyone who has not seen MK 2024 does not have to feel left out for a long time. On April 13, 2029, Apophis, a 1,100-foot-long asteroid, will fly less than 20,000 miles above Earth’s surface, closer than the orbits of geosynchronous satellites, meaning it will be visible to the naked eye.

Asteroid 2024 MK will pass Earth on June 29. It is between 400 and 850 feet in diameter and will pass within the orbit of the Moon. It was discovered only 13 days before passing through Earth. European Space Agency

These approaches are useful for planetary defense researchers. This week’s asteroids will be detected by radars located on Earth, which will allow their dimensions and trajectories to be precisely determined.

“These measurements will greatly reduce uncertainties about their motion and allow us to calculate their trajectories in the future,” said Lance Benner, principal investigator for the asteroid radar research program at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The double flyby also serves as a serendipitous preview of Asteroid Day, which will be celebrated on June 30, a United Nations-backed occasion to raise awareness about asteroid impacts.

On that day in 1908, a space rock about 200 feet in diameter exploded over a remote strip of Siberia, instantly leveling 800 square miles of forest, roughly the size of the Washington, DC metropolitan area. It is known as the Tunguska event because of a river that flows through the region that it destroyed.

Although more are discovered every year, most near-Earth asteroids capable of destroying a city have not yet been found. Fortunately, a pair of telescopes under construction—the Vera C. Rubin multipurpose observatory in Chile and NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor spacecraft—are likely to detect many more.

Asteroid MK 2024 is at least twice as long as the Tunguska impactor. Without a doubt, it is appreciated that the asteroid was found before its encounter with Earth, and that it will pass by. But astronomers just discovered the space rock on June 16.

“The case of MK 2024 is another reminder that there are still many large objects to be found,” said Dr. Cano. Space agencies have the plans and the technology to defend the planet from killer asteroids, but only if they find them before they find us.