Apparently, even Shinji Mikami himself, the author of Resident Evil, is a fan of the game in question, and wanted to make this known on this occasion, bringing up the topic and proposing it to the head of Grasshopper, who seemed quite enthusiastic.

The main focus of the broadcast was Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, the re-release of the particular action game with horror elements by the two authors in question, but on this occasion they also talked about Killer 7, which remains a game that is particularly discussed by Goichi Suda fans and beyond.

During the recent Grasshopper Direct, a livestream presentation dedicated to the Japanese team in question, Suda51 and Shinji Mikami they reported that they would like to be able to relaunch Killer 7 maybe with a Complete Edition or with a new sequel .

A re-release with additional elements?

“I realized that I want to stay as involved in making games as possible, and I would love for Suda to make a sequel to Killer 7,” Mikami said during the broadcast.

Suda51 was particularly surprised and happy about this, saying “One day we might see a sequel to Killer 7. Or a Complete Edition,” to which Mikami responded with “The most important thing is that you want to make it.”

Suda then replied: “I would prefer make a Complete Edition firstand then Killer11″, joked the author, who then clarified the statement by saying that he doesn’t know what the title of a new chapter could be, but it could contain some subtitle to distinguish it.

The idea of ​​a Complete Edition of the game also comes from some possible additions that could be made in terms of narration: as reported by the author, for example, the character of Coyote does not speak much, but originally he was supposed to have a lot of dialogues that were then removed from the final version.

A new edition could therefore reintegrate these elements and better clarify some aspects of the story, which is in truth rather cryptic and capable of lending itself to numerous different interpretations.