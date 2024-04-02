Killed woman lay in apartment for months

Home page World

They said she had been missing from work for months. Her colleagues informed the police. Now the woman was found dead in her apartment. What are the backgrounds?

Stuttgart – The body of a woman was discovered in a Stuttgart apartment more than three months after her violent death. The 52-year-old's husband fully confessed to the crime after his arrest, the police said on Tuesday. According to his own statement, he killed his wife in their shared apartment at the end of November. The body was found there at the beginning of March. Witnesses had missed the woman at work for months and finally alerted the police.

The police said they did not find the husband at the time. The 54-year-old was arrested at Stuttgart Central Station just last Sunday. An arrest warrant was issued against the German on strong suspicion of murder.

According to the police, the autopsy after the body was found initially revealed no evidence of an act of violence. Too much time had passed since the woman's death, said a police spokeswoman. In the course of the extensive investigation, suspicion fell on the husband. The spokeswoman did not provide any information about a possible motive. She also did not comment on the question of how the woman was killed and whether the man stayed in the apartment for any longer after the crime. dpa