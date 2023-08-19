A 77-year-old man was killed with a pickaxe in the head. Vincenzo Vetrano, former manager of a service station in Aprilia, had no escape. He was found dead in the garden of his home in via dei Laghi, in Nettuno, in the province of Rome. Some neighbors who heard the old man screaming shortly before the tragic epilogue gave the alarm to 112. Two people were arrested for the crime.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Anzio, assisted by personnel of the Carabinieri Investigative Unit of the Frascati Group, carried out two arrests against two Romanian brothers, aged 23 and 25, seriously suspected of the murder of Vincenzo Vetrano. The military, following investigations, found that the two young men had been frequenting the victim’s house for years, who frequently hosted them and made them carry out various gardening and renovation jobs.

The two brothers were blocked in the immediate vicinity of the scene of the crime, in their car, which was searched. Further testimonies collected during the day made it possible to crystallize the presence of the two at the scene of the crime in the instants immediately preceding and following the attack.

At the end of the activities, the murder weapon found inside the house was seized. Further investigations are underway to clarify the motive.