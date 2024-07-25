For drug and territorial control reasons, they wanted to shoot a rival gang that was traveling in a gray Volkswagen Golf in the eastern suburbs of Rome. But they had the wrong target. And they hit and killed Caterina Ciurleo, 81, who was on board a Smat with a friend.

Adrian Stefan Ionita and Mirko Infante, a twenty-four-year-old of Romanian origins and a twenty-three-year-old of Peruvian origins, were arrested this evening by investigators from the Flying Squad and the District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

On May 23, the two, in a red Cinquecento, were waiting for their rivals in front of the Unico supermarket on Via Don Primo Mazzolari. A man sticks his arm out of the window and holds a gun. The person traveling in the Golf dodges the bullets, seems to use the Smart as a shield, overtakes it and protects himself. Ciurleo, on the passenger side, is hit in the back by a 9mm bullet.

Ionita and Infante, with several legal troubles behind them, had been dealing drugs in the Ponte di Nona area for some time. According to the investigation, before the shooting the two had had an argument in a bar in the neighborhood, a well-known meeting place for those involved in the drug market. The detectives of the Flying Squad traced Ionita and Infante by analyzing dozens of videos from the surveillance cameras in the area and videos shot by witnesses.