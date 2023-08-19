Home page politics

Chernihiv was the target of a Russian air raid last summer. (Archive) © Michal Burza/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to Ukrainian sources, a Russian missile has landed in the center of the city of Chernihiv. There are several dead and dozens injured. Children are said to be among the victims.

Chernihiv – According to official sources, at least seven people, including a child, have been killed in a Russian rocket attack in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. At least 90 other people were injured in the shelling in the busy city center, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday. Children are also among the injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously announced that a rocket had landed not far from the Chernihiv theater. “It’s an ordinary Saturday that Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he wrote. He also published a short video showing debris on the sidewalk.

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Tschaus, wrote that the city had been hit by a ballistic missile, according to initial findings. He called on the population to stay in shelters for the time being. dpa