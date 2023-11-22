The Israeli army said that Air Force fighter planes attacked Hezbollah’s infrastructure on Lebanese territory.

He added: “Israeli aircraft and army forces raided a cell that attempted to launch missiles into Israeli territory, and another squad opened fire on our forces.”

The confrontation broke out dramatically between Israel and Hezbollah along the border after the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group exchange rocket fire in a fight that is steadily escalating.